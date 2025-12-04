Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Phillaur: Woman run over after bike skids on waterlogged road; BDPO suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 07:04 am IST

A block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) has been put under suspension after a 40-year-old woman was run over by a truck in a road accident that happened in Jalandhar’s Phillaur sub-division.

Deceased Paramjit Kaur was riding pillion on a motorcycle, which skidded on the Phillaur–Nawanshahr road near Nagar village due to the sewage-waterlogged stretch. The victim fell on the road and was run over by a truck coming from the other side.

The incident happened late at night on Tuesday, following which the villagers blocked the road and staged a protest against the local administration for its failure to improve the condition of the road.

The villagers alleged that the matter related to the accumulation of sewage water on the main road was reported multiple times to Phillaur BDPO Jasbir Kaur, but no action was taken.

“This particular area of the road crossing through Nagar village has turned into an accident-prone point, leading to fatal road mishaps,” the protesters said.

Deputy superintendent of police Bharat Masih said the matter related to BDPO’s dereliction of duty was immediately taken up with deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.

“On DC’s directions, the concerned BDPO Jasbir Kaur was put under suspension. Meanwhile, the accused driver of the truck was also nabbed in the case,” he said.

AI Summary

A block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) has been suspended following a fatal road accident in Jalandhar’s Phillaur sub-division where a woman was killed after falling from a motorcycle due to a sewage-waterlogged road. Villagers protested, citing repeated complaints about the road's condition. The truck driver has been arrested, and the BDPO's negligence was addressed by local authorities.