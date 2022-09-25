Phogat’s family suspects Kuldeep Bishnoi’s role in her death

: The family of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat on Saturday suspected the role of former Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi in her death.

Phogat, who was from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to the St Anthony’s Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa in the wee hours of August 23. Her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his aide Sukhwinder Singh have been arrested in the case on murder charges.

Addressing a sarv khap panchayat called by Dhaka Khap at Hisar, Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that the family had sent a person known to them to the hospital where she was taken.

“At Goa, Sonali’s PA Sudhir Sangwan asked our person from where he belongs. When he told Sudhir that he hails from Hisar, Sudhir asked the person twice whether Kuldeep ji had sent him. We have serious doubts on Kuldeep Bishnoi as Sonali was his arch rival and she had contested against him,” Rinku said, addressing the mahapanchayat.

Khap leader Tekram Kandela said Phogat’s family members have raised doubts on Bishnoi and he should clear his views before the mahapanchayat.

Always backed Phogat’s family: Bishnoi

Refuting allegations raised by Phogat’s family, Bishnoi, who had resigned as Adampur MLA before switching to BJP, said he was the first person to support her family’s demand to handover the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“Before her death, I met Sonali and she assured me of conducting a meeting with her party workers,” he added.

Phogat, who had contested on a BJP ticket from Adampur constituency in the 2019 state elections, was defeated by Bishnoi in the polls. The bypoll to the Adampur constituency was necessitated after Bishnoi resigned as Congress MLA and joined BJP.

Phogat’s sister to carry her political legacy forward

Phogat’s daughter Yashodhra at the mahapanchayat announced that she is a minor and her family wants her to continue her mother’s political legacy.

“Without any fear and influence, I announce that my aunt Rukesh will carry my mother’s legacy and she will take care of me also,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yashodhra and other family members sought apology from farmers for the deceased BJP leader’s remarks against farmers during their protest against the now repealed three contentious farm laws.

The actress’ brother-in-law Aman Punia said they seek apology from farmers for the comments made by her under the influence of her PA Sangwan. ENDS