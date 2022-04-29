Phoolka: Don’t boycott Badals, fight together on Panthic issues
Senior advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana’s Dakha HS Phoolka on Friday released a video message, calling Punjab-based Panthic and splinter Akali groups to “refrain from boycotting” Badals and “fight together for common issues” to avert any losses to the Sikh community.
Phoolka, who has been fighting for justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, referred to a meeting called by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on the Sikh prisoners’ issue in Delhi on Thursday, which was also attended and supported by Badals’ bête noire and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Paramjit Singh Sarna.
“Sarna’s attending the meeting called by the SAD (Badal) is a very positive development. He rightly laid emphasis on the need of a coordination committee (to push for release of Sikh prisoners languishing in prisons even after completion of their jail term). I have also been saying that we should evolve issue-based strategy. We should fight together for common issues,” said Phoolka in his video message.
Phoolka also referred to the thawing of relations between the SAD and former DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK, who was expelled from the party. “Both (Sirsa nd GK) clarified that they are not with Badals, and said they will get together on the issues of community. This is a nice approach… Now, when Badals have become flexible after the historic debacle (in Punjab assembly elections), we should refrain from boycotting them, but adopt the strategy that has been adopted by GK and Sarna. We may be against Badals, not SAD. We should avert the situation in which the community suffers loss from the act of derailing Badals,” said Phoolka.
GK had recently supported the SAD after new DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka took over the possession of the party’s office at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi. GK said that he was not averse to joining hands with anyone for the sake of Panthic issues, while clarifying that “we are not going to merge with the SAD (Badal) because I have my own party JAGO”.
In March, the SAD saw its worst electoral performance in the Punjab elections, winning just three seats while both its president Sukhbir Singh Badal and patriarch Parkash Singh Badal lost by huge margins. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who heads the splinter group SAD (Sanyukt), recently expressed concern over discord within the Panth, while asking Badals to show “humility” and step down from active politics.
-
Four fraudsters held for duping man of ₹2 cr
The Varanasi Commissionerate police nabbed four members of a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped a person of around ₹2 crore, said police. Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the accused identified as Pankaj Bharadwaj, Tarun Gautam, Rohan and Sachin Sharma were arrested on Thursday and ₹1 crore 87 lakh has been recovered from them. He said, investigation revealed that the gang does not have any permanent base.
-
2 more students test positive in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Millennium School in South City will remain closed till May 1 and reopen on May 2 for offline students after thorough sanitisation of the campus, as two students (siblings) tested positive for Covid on Friday. This is the third school in Lucknow where students tested positive for the virus. Earlier, two students of La Martiniere Girls' College and one each from DPS (Indira Nagar) and Cathedral Senior Secondary School had tested positive.
-
Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ residents slam LIT officials over delay in registry of plots, allotments
Residents 'forced' to make multiple trips to the Ludhiana Improvement Trust office for getting their works done, including registry of plots and allotments, slammed the authorities during the 'Sangat Darshan' event organised by MLA Gurpreet Gogi to hear their grievances in Feroze Gandhi market on Friday. In a few cases, residents alleged that the authorities have failed to approve their files even after completion of all formalities.
-
Khevrajpur murders: Police expedite probe, suspect role of vagabond communities
The Prayagraj police have questioned around 200 people in connection with murders of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai, but culprits are still to be identified and nabbed. On Thursday night, police teams under SSP Ajay Kumar carried out checking at Phaphamau Railway Station and rounded up some suspects for questioning. SSP Ajay Kumar said police suspects the members of vagabond criminal gangs may be involved in the murders.
-
₹700 crore pending from Maharashtra govt towards railway projects in Mumbai: Danve
The Centre is yet to receive Maharashtra's share of ₹700 crore towards various railway infrastructure projects in Mumbai, minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve said on Friday. Danve said regular meetings between officials of the Indian Railways and the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation and the Maharashtra government are going on as the projects are crucial and many under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project require funds for their completion.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics