A scooter damaged by the pickup truck in Manimajra. (HT PHOTO)
Pickup truck damages 15 vehicles in Manimajra

Police scanned CCTV footage, but were unable to get the registration number of the vehicle as the headlights were in full beam
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 01:37 AM IST

A Mahindra pickup damaged 15 vehicles parked on the road in Manimajra in the wee hours of Friday.

The driver also hit an electricity pole near the Kheda Baba Temple in main market and damaged it. Police have scanned CCTV footage, but were unable to get the registration number of the vehicle as the headlights were in full beam.

Police suspect that the driver was intoxicated and it could be a case of drunk driving. They said that further action will be taken after written complaints are received from the owners of the damaged vehicles.

A case has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Indian Penal Code at Manimajra police station against the unidentified driver.

