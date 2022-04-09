Pictorial booklet on key NGT decisions released in Chandigarh
A pictorial booklet “Green Verdict-2021” was released by justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairperson, National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Friday.
The book release was part of the inaugural ceremony of the environment protection awareness campaign being organised by the department of law, Panjab University (PU), and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).
The booklet highlights the NGT judgments in 2021, and provides information about environmental laws and standards for easy reference. It has been conceptualised and designed by Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, professor, department of community medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, and Suman Mor, chairperson, department of environment studies, PU.
A special address was given by PPCB chairperson Adarsh Pal, who stressed on the word “myself” in bringing positive changes in the world. Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, and former judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court justices Jasbir Singh and Pritam Pal were also present.
Panchkula MC gets ₹72.11-crore grant
Spiritual fair at Maharashtra Bhawan tomorrow
Shimla MC polls: Nadda to sound poll bugle for BJP during three-day visit
Bharatiya Janata Party's national president Jagat Parkash Nadda will sound the poll bugle for the Shimla civic body elections during his three-day visit to the state which will commence on Saturday. He will arrive in Shimla in the morning and hold a roadshow in the state capital on the same day, followed by a public meeting at the state-run Hotel Peterhoff. The main objective of the roadshow is to brace up the party cadres.
Ludhiana: 75 sacks of rice stolen from Pungrain godown
Thieves broke into a Pungrain godown in Talwandi Khurd, Mullanpur, and decamped with 75 sacks of rice. Though the incident took place on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, the godown officials were able to ascertain the number of sacks stolen only recently. The FIR was registered on Thursday on the statement of firm manager Vikram Singh, who looks after the godowns of Pungrain.
Himachal teen’s murder: Newspaper hawker arrested
The Una police on Friday arrested a newspaper hawker for the murder of a 15-year-old girl in the Pratapnagar locality of Amb town of the district. The accused has been identified as also a resident of Amb, 23, Asif Mohammed. Addressing a press conference, Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said that the police had secured the crime scene immediately after receiving the information.
Get nod from Centre for SGPC to launch its channel: Takht to govt
A day after the SGPC rejected chief minister Bhagwant Mann's offer to allow the telecast of Gurbani at the Golden Temple on various communication platforms, the Akal Takht on Friday asked the state government get a nod from the Centre for the SGPC launching its own channel. In a communique to the SGPC, Giani Harpreet Singh asked it start a process for launching the TV channel.
HT Explainer: Gurbani telecast row puts SGPC in tight spot
Following an FIR against the management of private channel broadcasting live Gurbani from the Golden Temple over immoral activities on the pretext of holding a beauty pageant and the SGPC rejecting chief minister Bhagwant Mann's offer of installing the state-of-the-art broadcast/communication technologies at Darbar Sahib for its telecast, the row has escalated. HT Correspondent Surjit Singh decodes what the controversy is all about.
