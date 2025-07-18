Pinjore man arrested in Sonu Nolta murder case

In the Sonu Nolta murder investigation, Panchkula police have made another crucial arrest. On July 16, a crime branch team apprehended Jameel from Kutbewala village, Sector-20, Pinjore. He was produced in court on Thursday and remanded to four days of police custody. The 32-year-old Sonu Nolta, from Nolta village in Pinjore, was killed outside Amravati Mall late night on June 5. Prime accused Piyush Piplani and Ankush still remain at large. (HT File)

Police stated that during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the murder conspiracy. He admitted to providing his vehicle to the main accused, Piyush Piplani, to commit the crime. Police anticipate vital clues and evidence will emerge from his revelations. The team plans raids to swiftly apprehend the remaining absconding accused, expecting more arrests soon based on solid evidence found so far.

