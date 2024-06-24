Pinjore youth’s ‘drug overdose’ death turns out to be murder

Over a month after a 23-year-old Pinjore youth was suspected to have died of drug overdose, Panchkula police have now launched a murder probe after the autopsy report cited “strangulation” as the cause of death. The post-mortem report termed the cause of death as “combined effect of asphyxia due to strangulation and injuries, which is sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature”. (iStock)

On May 15, police had found a body on the banks of Ghaggar river near Kamdhenu Gaushala in Pinjore. The deceased was identified as Amrit Mishra. His father was informed using a phone number scribbled on a slip, found on the youth’s person.

According to the father, Arvind Mishra, when he reached the spot, he found white froth on his son’s lips, while there were no visible injury marks on the body, so they did not suspect any foul play.

Police had determined the youth had died of heart attack owing to drug overdose, and initiated inquest proceedings.

However, the post-mortem report termed the cause of death as “combined effect of asphyxia due to strangulation and injuries, which is sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature”.

Thus, based on the post-mortem report, police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station on Saturday.

The viscera has been sent further for chemical histopathology analysis.

Was separated from family for four years

The youth’s father, Arvind Mishra, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, told police that he had been living in Pinjore with his family for the last 15 years. He said for the last four years, his son Amrit Mishra had been staying away from home and used to visit only occasionally. He had not visited the family for last four months before his body was found.

The father said Amrit was unmarried and had gotten addicted to drugs. He had even remained in jail for different cases of thefts and assault.