P‘kula tribunal awards 11L to kin of biker killed in accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Panchkula has awarded a compensation of ₹11.49 lakh to the family of a 52-year-old man who died in a road accident in February 2024. The man’s wife, son, and aged mother, all residents of Ambala, had filed the claim petition in March 2024. The tribunal dismissed the respondents’ claims and awarded the compensation of ₹ 11.49 lakh to the petitioners. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred around 5.30 pm on February 8, 2024, near a petrol pump in Mauli village, Panchkula, on the national highway. According to the petition, the deceased Amrik Singh, an agriculturist, was returning home to Jatwar village, Ambala, on his motorcycle after completing an inquiry at SS Cold Store in Taber/Mauli village.

The petition alleged that a car with a Haryana registration number approached at a high speed, driven rashly and negligently, and hit the deceased’s motorcycle from behind. As a result, the deceased fell onto the road, sustaining multiple serious injuries. An FIR was registered at the Raipur Rani police station under the relevant sections of the IPC.

The victim was initially taken to a private hospital in Sector 21. Due to his serious condition, he was referred to PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on February 11.

The respondents in the case were Ravi Sagar (driver of the offending car) and Nitish Sharma (owner of the car), both from Ambala, along with Universal Sompo Insurance Co Ltd (the insurer of the vehicle).

In their joint reply, the driver and owner of the offending car denied that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving of Ravi Sagar. The insurance company, in its reply, contested the claim, submitting that the alleged offending vehicle was falsely planted by the claimants to secure compensation.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the tribunal dismissed the respondents’ claims and awarded the compensation of ₹11.49 lakh to the petitioners. The award also includes an interest rate of 7.5 percent.

In its order dated November 21, the tribunal jointly and severally held the car owner and the insurance company liable to pay the total amount of compensation to the claimants.