Plane with Himachal deputy CM, DGP makes emergency landing in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and state police chief Atul Verma were among the 44 passengers aboard the Delhi-Shimla Alliance Air flight that reported a technical glitch with the brakes during landing at Jubbarhatti airport on Monday morning. The tabletop runway of the Jubbarhatti airport. Pilots struggled to decelerate after touchdown, forcing them to apply emergency brakes at the last moment.

Airport officiating director KP Singh said all passengers are safe. “The aircraft took off from Delhi after routine inspection, and no issues were reported during the flight. Engineers are now inspecting the aircraft to determine the cause of the fault while landing.”

The pilot of flight number 9I821 from Delhi to Shimla reported the glitch during landing. Airport officials have grounded the ATR-42 aircraft for inspection to check the issue. Sources said the pilots struggled to decelerate after touchdown, forcing them to apply emergency brakes at the last moment.

The aircraft nearly overshot the runway before coming to a halt. The airline crew had alerted passengers about the technical issue before applying the emergency brakes, the sources said.

Later, Agnihotri told reporters, “There was some technical issue while landing and the plane had neared the end of the airstrip. As a layman, I can only tell you that the plane stopped after the runway finished.”

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi said that the accelerator of the plane had malfunctioned, making it difficult for the pilots to slow down after landing.

After the incident, Alliance Air cancelled three flights on the route for safety inspections. The ATR-42 aircraft operates daily between Delhi, Shimla, and Dharamshala.

Jubbarhatti is a tabletop airport, where the runway is perched on an elevated plateau with steep drops on both sides. The combination of a short runway and surrounding hills makes landings challenging.