Planned hit on gangster Bhuppi Rana: Trio who harboured shooters in Chandigarh nabbed

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested three people, including a woman, for sheltering three shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang who were in the city to gun down rival gangster Bhuppi Rana. The arrested trio in the custody of Chandigarh Police crime branch. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The shooters, identified as Sunny, 27; and Umang, 25, both of Rohtak; and Kailash Chauhan, 23, of Greater Faridabad, Haryana, were arrested on Monday, in a joint operation with Delhi Police special cell. Two pistols, along with six live cartridges, were also recovered from them.

Following the shooters’ disclosure, police arrested Anmolpreet Singh, Parwinder Singh and Pooja Sharma, alias Kashish, for providing shelter, money and transportation to them.

Hailing from Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, Pooja disclosed to police that she was in contact with gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godhara.

Sunny and Umang revealed that they stayed with Anmolpreet and Parwinder, who harboured them on the directions of Brar. Along with Pooja, they both accompanied them while conducting recce of district courts and other places as part of their plan to murder gangster Bhuppi Rana.

Rana is a close associate of fugitive gangster Lucky Patial, who is believed to be in Armenia and operates the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Woman aspired to be a gangster

During interrogation, police said Pooja disclosed that she came in contact with a history-sheeter Rakesh, alias Honey, currently lodged in Sikar Jail, Rajasthan, through Instagram around a year ago and expressed her desire to be part of gangster Rohit Godara’s gang as she “loved him”.

Rakesh communicated with Godhara through Signal app and introduced her to him, following which the gangster provided her ₹25,000 and a mobile phone, asking her to reach Chandigarh.

In Chandigarh, she met Sunny and Umang near Mohali district courts, and after conducting a recce, they went to Nexus Elante mall in Chandigarh, where they purchased advocate attires to pose as advocates and carry out the hit on Bhuppi Rana.

They stayed in different hotels and she was given a weapon through someone who took her to his flat. She also purchased a new phone from Nayagaon. As the news regarding the arrest of Sunny, Umang and Kailash Chauhan came to fore, Godhara directed her to hide the weapon and leave Chandigarh as soon as possible.

DSP Udey Pal Singh said through technical and human intelligence, the crime branch learnt that Pooja will be leaving Chandigarh via bus from Sector-43 ISBT, following which she was apprehended from there. She was sent to four-day police remand by a court.