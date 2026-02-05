Planning a movie outing in Chandigarh? Pick a weekday for cheaper tickets

Moviegoers in Chandigarh may soon enjoy cheaper cinema tickets on weekdays, with the UT administration planning to introduce a flexible movie ticket pricing system from April. From April, Chandigarh is planning to allow flexible movie ticket pricing system in multiplexes. (Shutterstock)

The move will align Chandigarh with Punjab and Haryana, where variable pricing based on demand is already in place.

Not just will the ticket prices differ on weekdays and weekends, cinemas will also be able to charge lower rates for films with less demand and higher rates for high-demand screenings.

Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav said the proposal has been sent to the excise department for comments. “Once we receive their response, we plan to implement the flexible pricing system from April this year,” he said.

Uniform pricing at present

At present, movie ticket prices in Chandigarh range between ₹280 and ₹300, with no distinction between weekday and weekend rates. In the neighbouring states, however, prices fluctuate widely — from as low as ₹150 to as high as ₹600 — depending on demand, timing and the popularity of films.

Ticket prices to be adjusted based on real-time demand

The flexible pricing model will also allow cinema operators to adjust ticket prices based on real-time demand. This is expected to benefit moviegoers seeking more affordable options during off-peak hours, while also giving operators greater operational freedom. Currently, multiplexes in Chandigarh are permitted to revise ticket prices only twice a year. The new system will remove this cap, allowing more frequent adjustments.

The DC’s office has also forwarded the proposal to the UT home secretary. An official notification is expected once the necessary approvals are granted.

Chandigarh currently has seven multiplexes, including Nexus Elante Mall, Centra Mall and City Emporium Mall in the Industrial Area, TDI Mall in Sector 17, Piccadilly Square Mall in Sector 34, Dhillon Complex in Manimajra, and DLF City Centre Mall in the IT Park.

UT to benefit from GST collections

A senior UT official said the move is expected to benefit the administration as well, as it collects 18% GST on every movie ticket sold, and flexible pricing could potentially boost overall footfall and ticket sales.

Reacting to the development, Kamal Gianchandani, president of the multiplex association of India, said the association would comment only after the policy is finalised and officially notified.