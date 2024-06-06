Plethora of problems plague Ludhiana bus stand

The city bus stand, accommodating over 60,000 visitors daily, is grappling with severe issues, leaving commuters frustrated and inconvenienced. Basic amenities such as potable water, functioning fans, and clean washroom facilities are absent, increasing the difficulties faced by the travellers. The dysfunctional water cooler at Ludhiana bus stand. (Manish/HT)

Commuters have reported a variety of problems, beginning with the poor availability of potable water. Water taps are frequently dry, and a dysfunctional water cooler leaves travellers with no choice but to bring their own water or purchase bottled water at inflated prices from nearby vendors.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Adding to the discomfort, the waiting rooms are stifling due to non-functional fans. In the current summer heat, the lack of proper ventilation makes waiting for buses a difficult task. Commuters have been observed fanning themselves or seeking shade outside the main waiting areas to escape the heat inside the terminal.

The situation is particularly challenging for persons with disabilities. The washroom designated for persons with disabilities remains locked, with no alternative arrangements provided. This has left many struggling to find accessible facilities.

The bus stand premises are also wrecked by garbage scattered across the area. Overflowing or missing trash bins have resulted in litter piling up in various corners of the bus stand. This not only presents a poor image but also raises hygiene concerns for the thousands passing through daily.

A frequent traveller, Ravi Kumar said, “It is shocking to see such a lack of basic amenities here. No drinking water, no working fans, and the place is filthy. The authorities need to address these issues immediately.”

Another visitor Meena Sharma said, “For persons with disabilities, the locked washroom is a major problem. They should ensure these facilities are accessible at all times.”

The general manager of the bus stand, Ranjit Bagga said, “We were busy with election duties now. I will direct the concerned persons to rectify all the problems as soon as possible so that people would not suffer.”