Plug all illegal water outlets before paddy season: Bram Shanker Jimpa
Punjab water resources minister Bram Shanker Jimpa on Wednesday directed officials to plug all illegal water outlets, besides repairing all altered outlets before the commencement of the paddy season in a bid to ensure the supply of canal water to farmers at the tail-end villages in the state.
These directions were issued by the minister while holding a meeting with AAP MLAs Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy from Jalalabad, Sarvan Singh Dhun from Khemkaran and Narinder Pal Singh Sawna from Fazilka here at the Punjab Civil Secretariat-1.
He asked the officials to bring the altered outlets back to their original size and also complete the cleaning and repair work of minors and distributaries well before the beginning of the paddy season.
Jimpa also ordered officials to complete the work of repair/cleaning of Arniwala minor, Bhagsar, Ladhuka, Mamdot, Laxman, Barkatwah and Faizwah at the earliest so that farmers would not have to face any hardship for sowing of paddy crop.
Taking a strict note of reports regarding canal water theft, the minister instructed the officials to conduct surprise inspections to prevent this illegal practice so that the tail-end farmers would also get an adequate share of canal water.
BJP leaders meet Guv, seek action against police for ‘fake’ FIR
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Wednesday and urged him for directions for action against the police officers, who registered a 'fake FIR' under party leader Kirit Somaiya's name. A delegation of the BJP leaders including Somaiya, along with leader of opposition in legislative council Pravin Darekar, party's Mumbai unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Gopal Shetty and MLA Sunil Rane met Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.
Gas pipeline through Dahanu ESZ gets green nod
Mumbai: A proposed 45-km long compressed natural gas pipeline passing through the Dahanu eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) has received environmental clearance and coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance from the union environment ministry earlier this month. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board conducted a public hearing for the same on January 27. The project is being executed by Gujarat Gas Limited and will supply piped natural gas to homes in the Thane district.
Class 12 student shot dead by 2 friends in Amritsar village; one held
A class 12 student was allegedly shot dead by two of Vijay's friends at Nangli village on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Singh, 17, of Nangli village while the accused are Bua Singh and Kaka Singh of the same village. According to sub-inspector (SI) Shishpal Singh of Kambo police station, who is investigating the case, both the accused are adults.
‘Namo ghat’ to emerge as tourist attraction in Varanasi: Official
The renovated 'Khidkiya ghat', popularly known as 'Namo ghat' because of three large sculptures in the form of hands folded in 'namaste', will soon emerge as a major tourist destination here, an official said on Wednesday. The ₹34-crore project which is nearing completion, will become the 85th ghat in Varanasi. The ghat is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the tourists. The ghat will help decongest Dashashwamedh Ghat, he said.
Cyber fraud case: Arrest of WB man exposes ₹3,000 cr online job racket
The arrest of a man on Wednesday from West Bengal, in connection with a Bareilly cyber fraud case, has exposed a ₹3,000 crore pan-India online job racket, said state cyber crime wing officials here. They said the entire money collected through cyber fraud was transferred to different countries like China, Malaysia and Philippines in the form of crypto-currency/virtual currency.
