PM disappointed people with silence on statehood, polls: J&K Congress

Former minister and J&K Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi disappointed the people by not spelling out any roadmap for safeguarding the jobs and lands of the permanent residents, granting statehood, addressing the burgeoning unemployment problem, ending developmental inertia and tackling the selective attacks by terrorists in the Valley. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File)

Reacting to Modi’s speech, Bhalla said in a statement that the youth were expecting a big employment package, given the promises held out by the Bharatiya Janata party in 2014 and 2019, but not speaking a word was anti-climax of his visit.

He said the educated employed are not only struggling for some sort of sustenance but are also worried about their share in the jobs being “usurped by the outsiders.”

“The youth find themselves in a very precarious situation with no hope in sight in the near future. Much disappointing fact about the speech was the stoic silence of the PM over the regularisation of about 80,000 daily wagers, casual labourers, need- based, adhoc based workers in various departments who along with their families are suffering for decades,” he added.

Bhalla said the PM continued to remain silent over the promised restoration of statehood to J&K or instilling a sense of confidence among the people about restoration of the democratic process, which stands denied for nearly five years.