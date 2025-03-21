PM Modi ensured equality in J&K: Sunil Sharma

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma’s speech in the J&K legislative assembly that post-Independence members, for the first time, took oath by ‘Aaenae Hind” (Constitution of India) was a big development and revocation of Article 370 ensured equality,” created furore among treasury benches. Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma’s speech in the J&K legislative assembly that post-Independence members, for the first time, took oath by ‘Aaenae Hind” (Constitution of India) was a big development and revocation of Article 370 ensured equality,” created furore among treasury benches. (ANI File)

Speaking during discussion on grants for various departments held by CM, Sharma’s speech was frequently stalled by the treasury benches.

He squarely dismissed the budget presented by the chief minister and said that the government has betrayed the common man and poor in its budget.

“Was there any mention of youth, any policy for them? This budget was a betrayal and a cruel joke with the people, who pinned hopes on NC,” he said.

He, however, heaped praise on BJP and PM Narendra Modi for bringing positive change across J&K’s landscape that didn’t go down well with the treasury benches.

“After independence we took oath by ‘Aanae Hind’ (constitution of India) and it is a very big thing for us,” said Sunil.

His remarks triggered uproarious protests by NC and some Congress legislators, who exchanged barbs with BJP members.

Amid the din, AAP MLA Mehraj Malik created uproar and exchanged heated arguments with BJP members.

While NC MLA Mubarak Gul, who was in the chair, tried to soothe frayed nerves, he had a tough time in controlling the situation.

Amid commotion, BJP members Yudhvir Sethi and Arvinde Gupta were seen advancing menacingly towards Mehraj Malik.

The marshals jostled with the BJP members while Gul asked NC members to control Malik and make him sit on his seat.