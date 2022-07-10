PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rewari AIIMS: Rao Inderjit
Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday said the foundation stone of the 22nd All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to be built by the central government on 210 acres at Majra village in Rewari district of Haryana, will soon be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Union minister said that about 150 acres of the total area will be acquired from the farmers who have voluntarily decided to give land for this central project.
“By Sunday morning, about 80 acres had been registered in the name of the government and compensation of around ₹30 crore was transferred to the farmers’ accounts. About 60 acres of project land is owned by the Majra panchayat. Hopefully, this land will also be acquired by next Wednesday,” said a spokesperson for the Union minister.
Rao Inderjit said this AIIMS will serve the people of Rewari, Mahendergarh, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mewat, Palwal and Faridabad in Haryana and Alwar and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan.
“At least 3,000 people will get direct employment opportunities and about 10,000 indirectly,” he said.
The minister said this AIIMS will have a 750-bed hospital, a medical and a nursing college, intensive care units and an outpatient department for about 1,500 persons.
Haryana: Two suppliers arrested with illegal weapons from Palwal
Haryana Police have arrested two persons from Palwal with 35 countrymade pistols, six desi kattas and 11 magazines, officials said on Sunday. The accused are Kilaur Singh and Jam Singh, both natives of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh. A police spokesperson said as per the accused, they had procured illegal weapons from Barwani and were planning to supply these to locals criminals in Palwal, Nuh and Delhi areas.
FIR against social activist Medha Patkar in Madhya Pradesh
Social activist Medha Patkar along with 12 others were on Sunday booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The FIR alleges Patkar and other trustees misled the people to donate to her trust for the welfare of the people of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
BJP-JJP government made Haryana a refuge for criminals: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that law and order situation has collapsed in the state and even now, MLAs are receiving extortion calls from gangsters. Addressing a press conference in Jind, Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government has made the state a 'refuge for criminals' and neither common people nor MLAs are safe here.
Haryana to set up Backward Classes Commission: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced to set up a Backward Classes Commission to consider the demands of the people belong to them. Reacting on the demands raised by the members of the Lobana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara communities, Khattar said that some sections of the Banjara and Makhan Shah Labana communities are under the Scheduled Caste category and some are under the OBC.
Demolition drive: Now Karnal residents protest outside DC’s residence
Angry over the demolition of under-construction buildings in unapproved colonies of Karnal, a group of people on Sunday held a protest outside the deputy commissioner's residence, demanding compensation for the damaged properties and action against the district town planner. Amid heavy police deployment, they staged a protest for more than an hour. Later, officials of the district administration reached the spot and tried to pacify them.
