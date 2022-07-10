PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rewari AIIMS: Rao Inderjit

Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday said the foundation stone of the 22nd All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to be built by the central government on 210 acres at Majra village in Rewari district of Haryana, will soon be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union minister said that about 150 acres of the total area will be acquired from the farmers who have voluntarily decided to give land for this central project.

“By Sunday morning, about 80 acres had been registered in the name of the government and compensation of around ₹30 crore was transferred to the farmers’ accounts. About 60 acres of project land is owned by the Majra panchayat. Hopefully, this land will also be acquired by next Wednesday,” said a spokesperson for the Union minister.

Rao Inderjit said this AIIMS will serve the people of Rewari, Mahendergarh, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mewat, Palwal and Faridabad in Haryana and Alwar and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan.

“At least 3,000 people will get direct employment opportunities and about 10,000 indirectly,” he said.

The minister said this AIIMS will have a 750-bed hospital, a medical and a nursing college, intensive care units and an outpatient department for about 1,500 persons.