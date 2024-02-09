PM Modi to lay stone of Rewari AIIMS on Feb 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra village in Rewari on February 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra village in Rewari on February 16. (ANI File Photo)

Stating this, Union minister of state and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday said that the announcement to set up the premier medical institute in Rewari was made by the Union finance minister in 2019-20 budget address. The Union minister said that this will be the country’s 22nd AIIMS and will offer medical facilities to people from Rewari, Mahendergarh, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Mewat, Faridabad, and Palwal in Haryana; and Alwar and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. Singh said that the upcoming AIIMS will be a 750-bed facility having a medical and nursing college. It will provide outpatient department (OPD) facility to about 1,500 patients every day and will have intensive care units, trauma care centre. The AIIMS campus will also have a night shelter, a guest house, an auditorium, hostels and residential facilities for the faculty. The premier medical institution was announced under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The Gurugram MP said that setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform health education and training but also address the shortfall of health care professionals in the region. The establishment of new AIIMS will serve the dual purpose of providing super, specialty health care to the population while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region that can be available for primary and secondary level facilities being created under the National Health Mission.

Haryana co-operation minister Banwari Lal on Thursday inspected the site of the proposed AIIMS along with Rewari deputy commissioner Rahul Hooda. The minister said that the construction of AIIMS on 210 acres will cost around ₹1,231 crore. Lal said that the new AIIMS will also bring employment opportunities for the people of the surrounding areas.

Health minister Anil Vij had in December told the state assembly that the state government has acquired about 203 acres at the cost of ₹40 lakh per acre for constructing AIIMS in Rewari. To expedite the pre-investment activities required for the project, HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES) was appointed by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.