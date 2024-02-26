PM Modi to virtually lay stone of 7 rail projects in Ambala division

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of seven rail overbridge/underbridge projects worth ₹150.48 crore under the Ambala Railway Division on Monday. These are part of 1,500 bridge projects and 544 Amrit Bharat stations in the country worth ₹41,000 crore that will be dedicated to the nation on the day, officials said. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of seven rail overbridge/underbridge projects worth ₹ 150.48 crore under the Ambala Railway Division on Monday. (HT File Photo)

In a statement, the railways said that the projects include 43 railway stations and 92 rail over-bridges/rail under-bridges of the Northern Railway that includes 17 in Haryana and 13 in Punjab.

Naveen Kumar, senior divisional commissioner manager, Ambala, said that seven bridge projects are in Yamunanagar, Uklana, Jamalpur Shaikhan, Barara, Qila Raipur, Ahmedgarh and Himmatana.

The main event of the division will be held at Yamunanagar-Jagadhari railway station.

“Construction of these bridges/underpasses is taken up to eliminate manned level crossing gates and is a continuous process in all zones of the railways. Priority of elimination of level crossing is based on its impact on safety in train operations, mobility of trains, impact for road users and feasibility, etc,” the railways said in a statement.