PM to chair meeting of NDA leaders in Chandigarh on October 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of leaders and representatives of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at a hotel in Chandigarh on October 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File)

As per the senior officer of UT administration, soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Haryana government in Panckula, the meeting will be held in Chandigarh hotel from 3 to 7pm. “Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu will also be part of the meeting,” the officer said.