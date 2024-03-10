PM to inaugurate elevated highway from Samrala Chowk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 13 km elevated highway from Samrala Chowk to Ludhiana Corporation limit on Monday, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab state general secretary Anil Sareen. The elevated road is built with ₹939 crore and was already opened for traffic on February 10. Elevated road from bus stand to Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

Sareen said that 11,670 crore development works will be inaugurated at different places in Punjab. It includes 31 km Ambala Chandigarh Greenfield spur to Laldu, 31 km long Beas-Mehta-Batala to Dera Baba Nanak, 43 km long Moga-Bagha Purana to Bajakhana, 47 km long 6-lane Jalandhar bypass greenfield, 54 km Amritsar to Bathinda, 62 km long Amritsar-Bathinda greenfield section and 30 km Ludhiana-Bathinda greenfield highway and Delhi, Amritsar to Katra Expressway.

The other projects include Malout to Abohar to Sadhuwali section highway number NH-62 with a length of 65 km and a cost of ₹918 crore, 22.5 km long Malout-Mandi Dabwali national highway number 9 built with cost of ₹367 crore, four-lane railway overbridge built near Nangal on Sutlej river with the cost of ₹124 crore. Sareen said the cost of these projects is ₹2,675 crore.

He added that the country is being developed comprehensively by central government led by PM Modi which has given projects worth ₹2 lakh crores to Punjab.