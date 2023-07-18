Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CTU driver recruitment exam: Four arrested for impersonation

CTU driver recruitment exam: Four arrested for impersonation

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 18, 2023 03:07 AM IST

Police on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly impersonating candidates in the driver recruitment exam conducted by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

All the accused have been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. (Stock image)
Two of the accused, Abhidh of Bhagpat, Uttar Pradesh, and Balinder Singh of Kaithal, Haryana, were nabbed after complaints of Government Model High School, Sector 11, superintendent Sarita Thakur and Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, superintendent Benudhar Patra, respectively.

While Abhidh appeared in place of candidate Sunil of Bhiwani, Balinder appeared for candidate Praveen Kumar of Kaithal, Haryana.

Police also arrested Sandeep of Rohtak, Haryana, for appearing in place of candidate Namit at Government Model High School, Sector 20-D, following a complaint by the superintendent, Rajinder Singh.

The fourth accused, Munish of Kaithal, Haryana, meanwhile, was appearing in place of candidate Abhishek of Karnal at Government Model High School, Sector 38.

A hunt, meanwhile, is on to arrest the absconding candidates who sent impersonators to take the exam.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

