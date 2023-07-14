Three held for firing shots outside Panchkula club

Police have arrested three men for firing gunshots outside a club in Sector 5, Panchkula, on June 15, days after its management started receiving extortion calls. The accused in custody of Panchkula police. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Manbir Singh, alias Manbir rana, 27, of Barwala, Gaurav, alias Gabbar, 25, of Mauli Jagran and Dikshant, alias Dishu, 18, of Raipur Rani.

The trio was among the eight people arrested by Mohali police in the last week of June after three masked men had shot a shopkeeper in the foot in Mohali’s Jhampur village on June 9 for not meeting their extortion demands. The police, following the arrests, had claimed that the accused were members of the Bhuppi Rana and Davinder Bambiha gangs.

Manbir, Gaurav and Dikshant were arrested after they were brought on production warrants from Ropar Jail on Wednesday. After being formally arrested, the trio was sent to eight-day police custody by a Panchkula court.

Jatinder Kumar, the manager of The Escape Club, a microbrewery, had lodged a complaint with the police on June 15, stating that at 11.08 pm, two motorcycle-borne men fired multiple shots in the club’s parking before speeding away. No one was injured in the incident. Police had recovered two shells from the spot.

Kumar had told the police that since May 29, they had been receiving extortion calls for ₹30 lakh from an international number. The last threat message was received on June 2.

Sources privy to investigation said the extortion calls were being made at the behest of gangster Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, the brother of slain gangster Jaspreet Singh Jassi, who, along with gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar, was killed in an encounter in Kolkata in 2021.

According to police, Gurjant, who resides in Australia, now runs his brother’s gang.

A case under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector-5 police station.

