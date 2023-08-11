Chandigarh Police nab 2 snatchers who targeted bus passenger

Acting swiftly, police on Wednesday arrested two men who had snatched a mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash from a bus passenger near the Sector-43 ISBT within six hours of the crime. The accused in Chandigarh Police custody. (HT Photo)

The accused, Suraj, 22, and Amit Kumar, 32, are both residents of Sector 52.

The victim, Arjun Singh, 26, had reached the ISBT from Uttar Pradesh. When he walked out of the bus stand, three motorcycle-borne men snatched his phone and cash.

The victim, according to inspector Om Parkash, station house officer, Sector 36, had to travel further to Himachal Pradesh.

Singh informed the police control room, following which police swung into action and traced two out of the three snatchers.

“A police team from Sector 61 police post traced the accused and recovered the mobile phone from them. The duo was produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody,” the SHO said.

They were booked under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.

3 held for assaulting, robbing two youths in Morni

Panchkula Police have arrested the three men who assaulted two youths and robbed one of them of ₹20,000 as well as a mobile phone in Morni on August 8.

The accused have been identified as Rahul and Gaurav of Ambala, and Harsh Mehta of Nayagaon, Mohali.

The robbery victim, Kamal, is pursuing a computer course in Sector 10, Panchkula, and works at a flour mill near the Mandhana bus stand. He was on his way on Tuesday afternoon, when he saw three men assaulting a youth near the turn to Shilyon village. When he tried to save the youth, the accused turned on him. One of them punched him in the face, breaking his tooth and causing him to faint. The accused had snatched his ₹20,000 and mobile phone, before driving away on their motorcycle.

Both Kamal and the assault victim, Rameshwar Dutt, a resident of Shilyon village, were treated at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, before being discharged.

The accused are facing a case under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before court and sent to one-day police remand.

