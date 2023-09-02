Ambala: Two vehicle lifters held; 20 stolen bikes recovered

Police have arrested two men and recovered 20 bikes from their possession stolen from across Ambala, Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, said SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Friday. SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said Sompal was arrested last week in a bike theft case and was again brought on production warrant in connection with another case on August 31 for two days. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Sompal, alias Kumpali, a local resident, and Arun, alias Anna, a resident of Mohali.

The SP said Sompal was arrested last week in a bike theft case and was again brought on production warrant in connection with another case on August 31 for two days.

“On Sompal’s statement, Arun was arrested from Kharar and is under one-day police remand. They have disclosed about the 20 bikes and stealing wires from newly-constructed houses in nine other cases. The majority of the cases are local, rest from neighbouring Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. A probe is underway,” he added.

