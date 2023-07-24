Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurugram man held for cheating Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran of 4.85 crore

Gurugram man held for cheating Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran of 4.85 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 24, 2023 12:37 AM IST

A complaint was received from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran department that the accused, Vishal Gupta, had committed a fraud of ₹4.85 crore with the department by tampering with documents and electronic records.

Police have arrested Vishal Gupta of Gurugram for duping Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) of 4.85 crore.

Police have arrested Vishal Gupta of Gurugram for duping Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.85 crore. (Representational image)
Police have arrested Vishal Gupta of Gurugram for duping Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) of 4.85 crore. (Representational image)

A complaint was received from the HSVP department that the accused, Vishal Gupta, had committed a fraud of 4.85 crore with the department by tampering with documents and electronic records. The department said on June 8, 2022, Gupta participated in the department’s e-auction process to buy a plot.

He paid 5% of the amount to participate in the auction. The accused bid for a plot in Sector 23-23A in Gurugram and sent money in different amounts through six transactions to the PPM account of the department to buy the plot. Six different transactions appeared in the account of the department through the accused. While he showed that the transactions were for several lakhs each, the department found that each transaction was for 100 each. In just 600, the department had sent the registry of the plot to the accused.

After a complaint was received by the police, a case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act against him. A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted as per the instructions of the deputy commissioner of police, Panchkula. The accused was arrested and later presented in a court that sent him to police remand for six days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out