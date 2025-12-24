Police arrest woman for threatening Punjabi singer Amar Noorie

The Khanna police have arrested a woman and booked several unidentified accomplices for allegedly making threatening phone calls to renowned Punjabi singer and actor Amar Noorie, the widow of legendary singer Sardool Sikandar. According to the FIR, Noorie received a call from an unknown number on December 16 (HT File)

The accused allegedly impersonated a police officer to intimidate Noorie, demanding she force her son, rising singer Alap Sikandar, to abandon his musical career. Following Noorie’s complaint, the City-2 Khanna police registered an FIR under Sections 351(3) and 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have since extended security cover to the family.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Saidpur village in Sultanpur Lodhi area of Kapurthala district. Police have also issued notices to two other suspects, directing them to join the investigation. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Kumar Singla said efforts are on to identify and arrest all those involved in the case, adding that the matter is being treated with seriousness due to the nature of the threats and the attempt to misuse the identity of the police.

According to the FIR, Noorie received a call from an unknown number on December 16. The caller identified himself as inspector Gurmeet Singh and falsely claimed that illegal ammunition had been recovered from a vehicle linked to Alap.

When Noorie suggested he had the wrong number, the caller allegedly persisted, revealing specific details about Alap’s recent performance in Delhi on December 7 alongside AP Dhillon and Babbu Maan. He then threatened Noorie, warning that if her son did not quit the music industry and choose another profession, he would face “serious consequences.”

The FIR notes that Noorie initially attempted to contact local police officials but received no immediate response. She was later advised to contact inspector Hardeep Singh, SHO of City-2 Khanna police station, who initiated formal action.

DSP Singla said that impersonating a law enforcement officer to issue threats is a grave offense and assured that the investigation would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Punjabi music icon Sardool passed away at the age of 60 on February 24, 2021, after contracting Covid-19. Their son, Alap, has since been actively building his own career in the Punjabi music industry.