Police arrests gang involved in recent snatching in Chandigarh

Police on Wednesday apprehended a three-member gang involved in a recent snatching case. The local police on Tuesday also arrested a 22-year-old man for a snatching case. (iStock)

The arrested accused were Vinay Kumar, 22, Amit, 21, and Vineet alias Vinny, 25, all Ramdarbar residents. Police recovered stolen cash, documents, and the motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.

In a complaint, Jagdish Singh reported that the incident occurred at around 2 pm. While working as a courier delivery boy in Hallomajra, three unknown individuals on a motorcycle accosted him, he said. One of them restrained him, while another stole ₹4,000 from his pocket. Meanwhile, the third culprit took his purse containing a Pan Card, an RC, and fled the scene, Singh reported.

22-year-old man arrested for snatching

The local police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man for a snatching case.

Accused Parshant Kumar, a resident of Phase 1, Ramdarbar, was apprehended following a tip-off. The police also recovered stolen cash, documents, and the vehicle used in the crime from his possession.

In his complaint on June 2, Ajay Kumar reported that while on his way home, he was approached by two unknown individuals on a motorcycle near the Petrol Pump. They inquired about an address, and during the exchange, the pillion rider snatched his Aadhaar card, voter ID, and ₹5,000 cash before fleeing the scene.

Both the cases were registered under under Sections 379-A, 34 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station.