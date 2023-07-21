Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: ASI, aide held for accepting 20,000 as bribe from widow

Ludhiana: ASI, aide held for accepting 20,000 as bribe from widow

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 21, 2023 10:58 PM IST

The Ludhiana Range of Punjab vigilance bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector, posted at Tibba police station, and his aide for allegedly accepting bribe of 20,000 from a widow.

The bureau arrested Balbir Singh, the ASI’s aide, from his house at Mohalla Jagdishpura.

A spokesperson of the bureau said that the accused ASI, Satnam Singh, was caught red handed while accepting the bribe from complainant Daljeet Kaur, resident of Ram Nagar of Ludhiana, at her home through Balbir to settle a complaint filed against her.

The woman’s sister-in-law (brother’s wife) had filed a complaint against her for selling ancestral property without their consent. The investigation of the matter was marked to ASI Satam Singh, who was threatening the woman that he would lodge an FIR against her, the spokesperson said.

The accused police official had demanded 1,40,000 for not lodging an FIR against her. The woman contacted the ASI through Balbir following which the cop agreed at 60,000. The complaint claimed that she had already paid 3,000 to him on July 18.

The spokesperson said that a case under section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120- B of the IPC has been registered against the duo at police station VB, Ludhiana Range.

Earlier on June 21, the vigilance bureau arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at Meharban police station, for allegedly accepting 6,000 from a person accused of kidnapping and assault.

Sign out