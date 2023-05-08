Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh resident loses 2.8L to man posing as police officer

Chandigarh resident loses 2.8L to man posing as police officer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 08, 2023 04:35 AM IST

The swindler, who was posing a police officer, sought ₹4 lakh from the complainant in order to save his son from a made-up legal trouble

Police on Saturday booked an unidentified person after a Chandigarh resident lost 2.8 lakh by a swindler posing as a police officer over a phone call.

A Chandigarh resident lost 2.8L to a man posing as police officer. (HT File)

The complainant, Anand Singh of Dariya, said he on Friday received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified as a police officer and told Anand that his son Bipin Rawat, who is serving in the Indian Army, had been arrested with terrorists.

The caller sought 4 lakh from the complainant in order to save his son from legal trouble. Worried, Anand deposited 2.8 lakh into an account provided by the swindler only to later realise the fraud.

A cheating and criminal conspiracy case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 17.

police cyber crime fraud swindler phone call
Monday, May 08, 2023
