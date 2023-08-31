Mohali: Second accused wanted for firing nabbed from Gurdaspur

A day after police nabbed Anil Bishnoi, a local handler of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, following an encounter on Airport Road in Zirakpur, they also nabbed his accomplice from Gurdaspur. Police nabbed the accomplice of Anil Bishnoi from Gurdaspur. (HT FILE)

Identified as Tejinderpal Singh, alias Papal, of Gurchak village, Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, the accused, along with Anil, had fired seven shots at an NRI’s house in Gharuan village on August 21, said police.

When police raided his village, Tejinderpal tried to escape by jumping off the roof, but ended up with a fractured leg. The operation to arrest him was carried out in the wee hours after Anil revealed his whereabouts.

A total of five .30-bore pistols, four live cartridges, three empty shells and a motorcycle have been recovered from the accused.

During the encounter on Tuesday, Anil had shot himself in the foot with his .30-bore pistol amid the melee. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Sharing details, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said both accused were aides of gangster Amritpal Bal, an active associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. The duo used to receive directions from Bal through Facebook.

“It was on Bal’s behest that they opened fire at the NRI’s house on August 21 after he turned down his extortion demand for ₹20 lakh,” the SSP said.

