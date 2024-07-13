Police crack down on online hate speech, three cases registered

After the murderous attack on Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar alias Gora the police turned active against hate speech and increased checks on content on social networking sites. The police on Saturday lodged three FIRs against three different people for making hate speech on social networking sites. Shiv Sena Punjab leader Sandeep Thapar discharged from hospital after eight days. Crack down on online hate speech, three cases registered. (HT File)

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal stated that the police have already warned internet users to avoid making objectionable remarks against any religion.

He added that while scanning the social networking sites the police found objectionable content on three accounts.

Further he added that police station cyber crime lodged an FIR 192, 196, 298 and 79 of BNS against Facebook account Gavin Gill for uploading objectionable content. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of constable Lovepreet Singh.

In the second case, the police station Tibba booked Sumit Josuja Arora of Sat Kartar Nagar under sections 299 and 192 of BNS.

In the third case the Tibba police booked Neeraj of Tibba for making hateful posts on Facebook. He has been booked under sections 299 and 192 of BNS.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Thapar alias Gora was discharged from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. He underwent multiple surgeries.

Dr Anubhav Sharma, Assistant Professor and orthopedic surgeon, who treated Thapar stated that Thapar was brought in critical condition with multiple fractures and wounds on July 5.

Dr Sharma, who has vast experience in handling complex trauma, having worked in premier institutions at Kochi (Kerala) and New Delhi, along with the team of specialists operated on Thapar in two stages.

He added that within eight days of suffering from life and limb threatening injuries he is being discharged in a stable condition with both his upper limbs function optimally.

Three nihangs attempted a murder bid on Sandeep Thapar on July 5 around 11:40pm in full public view outside Civil Hospital. The accused fled Thapar’s scooter.

After the incident the division number 2 police lodged an FIR under sections 109, 3 (5), 115 (2), 304 and 132 of the BNS against the accused. The police arrested three of the accused, while one of the accused is still on the run. According to the police, the accused attacked Thapar following a conspiracy.

