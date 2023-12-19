Police crackdown on illegally settled Rohingyas in Kishtwar, 4 illegal houses bulldozed

Amid ongoing crackdown on illegally settled Rohingyas, police on Monday raised four houses in the remote and hilly Dachhan area of Kishtwar district and recovered some incriminating material, said officials. HT Image

“In a significant development, Kishtwar Police conducted a raid against Rohingyas illegally residing in the Dachhan area on Monday,” said a senior police officer.

In this regard, case FIR number 22/2023 under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dachhan police station.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said the investigation revealed that Rohingyas managed to illegally procure documents such as domicile certificates, ration cards, Aadhar cards and voter cards.

“During the ongoing investigation, police conducted house searches and recovered incriminating material which has been seized and shall be used as evidence against the accused,” he said.

The police on Monday razed the houses of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, son of Abdullah Sheikh of Krosa Soundar in Dachhan, Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Dilawar Sheikh of Krosa Soundar Dachhan; Shahnawaz son of Ghulam Hassan Mageay of Soundar Dachhan, Kishtwar and Fayaz Ahmed Chopan, son of Ghulam Ahmed of Kiyar Dachhan.

A thorough examination of all evidence related to this case will be done, said the SSP.

“The crackdown aims to unearth the nexus of illegal settlement of Rohingyas and further procuring fake documents in their favour,” he added.