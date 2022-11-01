Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police destroy 400 kg drugs in Ambala

Police destroy 400 kg drugs in Ambala

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:48 AM IST

Police on Monday destroyed around 400 kg narcotics which had been seized in 133 cases at a waste management unit in Panjokhra area of the district

The drugs had been seized in 133 cases by police in districts coming under the Ambala police range. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Police on Monday destroyed around 400 kg narcotics which had been seized in 133 cases at a waste management unit in Panjokhra area of the district.

The drugs had been seized by police in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts, which fall under the Ambala range.

A police spokesperson said the destroyed drugs included 2.98 kg churapost, 91.8 kg ganja, 900 gm heroin, 1.5 kg sulfa, 10 gm charas and several intoxicant capsules, tablets, injections and syrups.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the activity was being earlier being carried out at a paper mill in Kurukshetra, but from now onwards, it will be undertaken at the unit in Ambala.

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
