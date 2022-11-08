Police file chargesheet against LeT terrorists for killing of Kashmiri soldier in Budgam

Police today filed a chargesheet in the killing of a soldier by terrorists in Budgam in March this year.

Sameer Malla, a soldier of 5JAKLI, was killed after being abducted from his native village.

Among the chargesheeted militants, one local LeT overground worker is in jail, and a foreign militant is still at large, three militants, including the LeT district commander named in the chargesheet, were killed in an encounter in April.

Police said that the chargesheet was produced against five people in a case of a terror incident in which one army personal on leave was abducted and murdered at Lokipora Khag in Budgam district.

Police said those named in the chargesheet are Athar Illahi Sheikh, an overground worker of LeT (presently lodged in Kot Bilawal Jail ), Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo (LeT Commander), Faisal Hafeez Dar (LeT militant), Hilal Ahmad Sheikh alias Hanzullah all killed in an encounter and a foreign militant Ghazi Bhai alias Pathan Bhai alias Usman Bhai is at large.

Police said on March 7 at around 21:30 hours, it received a complaint about a missing Sameer Malla, an in-service army soldier on leave of 05 JAKLI of Lokipora village in Khag, and accordingly, a search of the missing person started.

“After three days the dead body of the missing Sameer Malla was recovered, buried in a ditch in the fields of village Labran Khag. Accordingly, a formal case was registered and an investigation was taken up,” the police spokesman said adding that during an investigation an overground worker Ather Illahi Sheikh was apprehended, who on questioning admitted that he along with other four accused militants of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba abducted Mohammad Sameer Malla on March 7. “They tortured him which resulted in the death of Mohammad Sameer Malla in an orchard of Labran village and they buried the dead body of the victim in a ditch in a nearby field,” the spokesman said.

He said that Sheikh was arrested. “During investigations and searches, three terrorists involved in the said crime got killed in anti-terror operation in village Malwa Kunzar on April 21-22, while one accused Ghazi Bhai alias Pathan of Pakistan origin terrorist is still at large.”

He said that the chargesheet was produced in court.