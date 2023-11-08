Police file chargesheet against longest surviving terrorist Saroori

Police on Tuesday produced a chargesheet against Mohammad Amin, also known as Jahangir Saroori, the longest surviving terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act before a fast track National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Doda. Saroori is an “A++” terrorist commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Jahangir Saroori (HT Photo)

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said that police produced chargesheet against Mohammad Yousuf Chouhan, a resident of Chhar, Cherji in Nagseni tehsil and Amin, a resident of Bhadat Saroor.

The case was registered under sections 13, 18 and 39 of the UAPA.

“Kishtwar police have gathered substantial evidence to support the charges brought forth in the case. The production of the chargesheet marks an important milestone in the legal proceedings against the accused,”said the SSP.

On August 3, Kishtwar police had detained Saroori’s brother, Abdul Karim Butt of Badhat Saroor, under Public Safety Act (PSA). Officials said that he is believed to be the man behind revival of terrorism in the region. They added that Saroori is said to be active in terrorism since 1992.

In October 2018, police had put up posters of Saroori in Kishtwar region and announced a cash award of ₹30 lakh for information leading to his arrest. The Kishtwar police had put up “wanted, dead or alive” posters in the region for Saroori and his associates. Officials said that Saroori had been active in Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Bhaderwah areas before turning dormant.

However, he re-activated and was the brain behind the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar town in November 2018, followed by killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Chandrakant Sharma and his bodyguard in April 2019, they added.

According to the NIA chargesheet, Saroori had planned and executed the killing of Parihar brothers to create a divide in communally sensitive Kishtwar town.

SIA chargesheets against three in terror funding case.

Srinagar The state investigation agency (SIA) presented chargesheet against three accused persons in a terror funding case registered in CIK/SIA Kashmir police station.

The chargesheet was presented against Danish Ahmad Koul and Faizan Ishtiyaq Kharadi of Srinagar, who were allegedly involved in raising funds from Saudi Arabia and Muscat, Oman, as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched with Pakistan-based terror handler Mohammad Farooq Abdul Aziz.

“The funds were pumped to support terrorist activities in J&K. After strenuous investigation, SIA gathered evidences and filed the chargesheet in a case under UAPA registered ar CIK/SIA Kashmir police station and supplementary chargesheet was presented before the designated court in Srinagar,” an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that a chargesheet against another accused, Hamaad Farooq Tramboo has already been presented before the court and he is facing trial.

“During investigation, it was established that the funds were subsequently laundered through banking channels/money exchange and deposited into the bank accounts of the family members of killed and active terrorists for sustenance of terrorism and secessionism and for terrorist activities in the UT ,” the spokesman added.

He said the money was mainly channelised through the accounts of Hamaad Farooq Tramboo, a “notorious” overground worker.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!