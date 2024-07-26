 Police imposters rob food delivery man, one held - Hindustan Times
Police imposters rob food delivery man, one held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 27, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The division number six police arrested a police imposter for robbing a food delivery man of cash and two mobile phones, while his aide is on the run.

The accused stopped the victim on the pretext of checking when he was going to deliver a food order and robbed him.

(HT File)
The division number six police arrested a police imposter for robbing a food delivery man of cash and two mobile phones, while his aide is on the run. (HT File)

The arrested accused has been identified as Sooraj Singh of Salem Tabri. His aide Aman of Tibba road is on the run.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ankit Gupta of Guru Ram Das Nagar at Tajpur Road in Bhamian Kalan.

Gupta stated that he was heading towards Miller Ganj to deliver an order and when he crossed Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib bridge and stopped at the roadside to attend a call. Meanwhile, the accused turned up there.

Posing as police personnel, the accused robbed him of mobile phones and 2,500 in cash from his pocket before fleeing.

Soon after the accused left the spot, he informed the police.

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after receiving the complaint, the police traced the motorcycle and arrested Sooraj Singh. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

A case under sections 304(2), 3(5) of BNS has been registered against the accused.

