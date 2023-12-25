Strap: HC issues notice to principal secretary, commissioner of police, and municipal corporation, seeking their reply Police land encroachments in Ludhiana: HC seeks reply from principal secy, city top cop & civic body (HT Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued notice to the principal secretary, commissioner of police, and the municipal corporation, seeking their response over allegations of encroachment of a ₹100 crore land of the district police department.

The prime 6-acre land once served as a residential area and horse stable for the police department. The land is located in the heart of the city opposite Ludhiana railway station. It has been encroached upon by various people, including police officials, politicians, and influential figures.

The police department had vacated this land in the early 1950s after relocating to Civil Lines. The department has failed to free their land from squatters since then.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had last week issued notices to the principal secretary, commissioner of police, and the municipal corporation, seeking a response on the matter within a stipulated time frame, in response to a public interest litigation.

Next hearing of the case has been scheduled for January 24, 2024. Earlier, the departments were sending their response separately.

The issue was brought to attention when a whistleblower, Subhash Kundra alias Ketty, a hosiery owner, filed a writ petition in the high court on January 11, 2019, demanding prompt action against those involved in encroachment of the prime property.

Ketty said that before filing a writ petition in the high court, he made several complaints of deputy commissioner, commissioner of police and commissioner of municipal corporation, Ludhiana. An inquiry was marked to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East). In his report the SDM mentioned that the land lies under ‘laal lakeer’ (red lines), wherein the revenue department has no record of the ownership of the land.

“Remains of police quarters are still here. Moreover the area is still known as Police lines in the record. If the land has no record of the ownership, then it should be returned to the police department or the government should take over the land,” Kundra said.

“The encroachment of prime land, which could have been utilised for public welfare projects, raises questions about the integrity of those entrusted with upholding the law. It is a matter of concern that public servants and politicians would engage in such practices, thereby depriving the community of its rightful assets,” he added.