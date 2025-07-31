Police nab accused in Jammu road rage case

Police on Wednesday nabbed the 21-year-old Mannan Anand in a road rage case that left 65-year-old Jammu man critically injured, said a spokesperson. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. (File)

Meanwhile, the victim’s family shifted him to Chandigarh for specialised treatment.

“Accused Thar driver, Mannan Anand, son of Rajinder Anand, Nanak Nagar, Jammu, who was booked under sections 281,125(A),109 BNS, has been arrested by Gandhi Nagar police station,” said a police spokesperson.

Talking to reporters at the government medical college Jammu, Dutta’s daughter asked the accused to surrender before police and face law. A relative of the victim, Kamalkant Dutta, informed that he remains very critical. “His condition is very critical..He has blood clots in his brain. That’s why we are shifting him to Chandigarh,” he said.

In the footage, it is seen that speeding Thar first collided with the scooty from the opposite direction after which the victim fell, the car driver is then seen deliberately driving in reverse hitting the old man for the second time resulting in serious injuries.

The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Police crackdown on modified vehicles

Following Sunday’s road rage incident that left a 68-year-old critically injured, the traffic police department has launched a special drive in the winter capital to rein in modified vehicles, especially SUVs.

“Traffic Police City Jammu launched a special drive in the city targeting modified vehicles especially SUVs plying in brazen violation of the MV Act. Twelve such vehicles, including 11 Thars and one Endeavour were seized under the relevant provisions,” said SSP traffic Farooq Qaiser.

“This crackdown serves as a stern reminder to all that any type of modification to vehicles is illegal as it violates the conditions of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC) and is an offence under MV Act,” he added.

“We urge the public to refrain from modifying their vehicles to avoid legal penalties and ensure compliance of traffic regulations,” he added.