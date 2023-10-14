News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police nab kingpin of multi-crore GST scam from Delhi

Police nab kingpin of multi-crore GST scam from Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 14, 2023 07:16 AM IST

Sirsa superintendent of police Vikrant Bhushan said the accused, along with his family members and relatives, had formed 21 shell companies on fake Aadhaar card and PAN details

The Sirsa police have arrested the main kingpin of a multi-crore GST scam from Delhi’s Dwarka area. The main accused, Padam Bansal, was produced before a local court in Sirsa on Friday and was sent on four-day police remand. The police had earlier arrested his son Amit Bansal, wife Asha Rani, and nephews Kapil and Mahesh Bansal for their involvement in the scam.

Sirsa superintendent of police Vikrant Bhushan said the special investigation team (SIT) have arrested 18 persons, including two government officials, so far for their involvement in the scam. (Getty Images)
Sirsa superintendent of police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan said the accused, along with his family members and relatives, had formed 21 shell companies on fake Aadhaar card and PAN details.

“They used these fake firms to raise e-way bills and avail of input tax credit from the government for years. They had received refunds from the government by way of GST input credit by furnishing fake documents such as rent agreement, electricity bills and PAN card details. He has received 6 crore from the government with this modus operandi. He will be taken on remand for four days and his son Amit, who was earlier arrested, has also been taken on remand for three days to ascertain more details,” the SP added.

The SP said the special investigation team (SIT) have arrested 18 persons, including two government officials, so far for their involvement in the scam.

“ The accused had registered the fake firms in the name of their drivers and workers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat,” the SP added.

