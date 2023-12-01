close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police nab operative of Sonu Khatri gang in Jalandhar

Police nab operative of Sonu Khatri gang in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 01, 2023 06:08 AM IST

Was wanted in at least six murder cases, including the double-murder of a mother and daughter, which took place in Bhojowal village in Jalandhar last month

Punjab Police arrested notorious gangster Karanjit Singh, alias Jassa Happowal, an operative of a foreign-based gangster Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa Mohanwalia, on Thursday.

Weapons seized by the police in Jalandhar. (HT photo)
Weapons seized by the police in Jalandhar. (HT photo)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Jassa Happowal was wanted in at least six murder cases, including the double-murder of a mother and daughter, which took place in Bhojowal village in Jalandhar last month in which the accused had also put kerosene oil on the bodies and faces of both the deceased women before setting them ablaze.

Police teams have also recovered two pistols — .30 bore and .32 bore — along with two magazines and 10 live cartridges from his possession, besides, impounding his motorcycle sans registration number plate.

“Following reliable inputs that Jassa Happowal, on directions of his foreign-based handlers, was hatching a conspiracy to execute three to four target killings and is on the way to conduct recce of one of his next targets, teams from Jalandhar counter intelligence devised a meticulous plan and successfully arrested him after intercepting him at outskirts of Jalandhar,” he said.

Counter intelligence AIG Navjot Singh Mahal said during questioning, Jassa Happowal confessed to be involved in six murder cases and other criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, carjacking and looting western unions.

The case has been registered under sections 384 (extortion), 153, 153-A and120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Arms Act at Amritsar police station state special operation cell (SSOC).

On October17, Ranjit Kaur, 58, and her daughter Gurpreet Kaur, 32, were shot dead by Jassa and his accomplice, who were hired by Gurpreet’s US-based husband Jaspreet to eliminate his mother-in-law and wife, with whom he was having an estranged relationship.

