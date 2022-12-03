Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police party attacked in Panipat, wanted gangster held

Police party attacked in Panipat, wanted gangster held

Published on Dec 03, 2022 08:30 PM IST

The Panipat police had gone to arrest wanted gangster Jitender alias Aftab who was wanted in the cases of robbery and loot. Additional police personnel were called in to control the situation. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Five persons, including a wanted gangster, attacked a police team when they had gone to arrest him in Durga colony of Panipat. The police had gone to arrest Jitender alias Aftab who was wanted in the cases of robbery and loot. Additional police personnel were called in to control the situation. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 147, 149, 186, 332, 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against five persons for attacking the police party.

Saturday, December 03, 2022
