Police raid houses of OGWs, slain militants in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches in the houses of slain terrorists, and overground workers (OGW) having their relatives settled in Pakistan or PoJK, said officials. A security officer during a raid on the residence of an operative of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, in Anantnag district on Saturday. (PTI)

The searches were carried out in Doda and Kathua, they added. “Police launched a massive crackdown on OGWs and terror associates and intensified preventive measures to dismantle terror ecosystem,” said Doda SSP Sandeep Mehta.

“Doda police have initiated a major crackdown against OGWs, surrendered and released terrorists and associates of terrorist handlers from across the border in Pakistan,” he added.

A significant number of suspects have been called for questioning to uncover their connections and funding channels linked to these terrorist networks, he informed.

The crackdown was part of Doda Police’s broader strategy to smash the eco-system of terror network for local terrorists. Several suspects have been booked under preventive laws, while security actions were underway against others involved in anti-national activities.

“Doda police will continue to act firmly against all those involved in aiding or abetting terror activities. No individual associated with anti-national elements will be spared. Our focus remains on ensuring peace, security, and the well-being of every citizen in the district,” said Mehta.

Police also raided houses of OGWs and slain militants in Kathua district as well.

Kathua SSP, Mohita Sharma said, “We conducted searches in the houses of OGWs and slain militants having their relatives or members in PoJK. We also screened SIM vendors to ensure that SIMs are being issued after proper verification.’

The SSP informed that the police have picked up some suspects under preventive detention and the searches were still on.

Raids conducted in Valley

Srinagar The raids were also carried out in Anantnag, Sopore, Kulgam and Handwara areas of the Valley, officials said.

In Anantnag district, police carried out raids at the residences of the banned terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s self-styled operational commander Ghulam Nabi alias Aamir Khan and financial head Zaffer Bhat in the Liver area of Pahalgam. In Handwara, the searches were carried out in the houses and premises of the relatives and associates of terror operatives currently operating from across the border and individuals linked with banned organisations, they said.

Several relatives and associates of active Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan were booked under relevant legal provisions for their sustained involvement in anti-national activities, including providing logistical support, spreading propaganda, and aiding recruitment. As part of the ongoing operation, a large number of suspected OGWs and sympathisers have been picked up for questioning from different areas, the officials said. “These individuals are being thoroughly interrogated to trace their linkages, financial conduits, and communication channels with handlers based in Pakistan,” they said.

The officials said the action forms part of a sustained strategy to dismantle the terror ecosystem, which provides funding, logistics, and local facilitation to active terrorists and cross-border handlers.

“Many suspects have been booked and lodged in a sub-jail under preventive detention laws, while security proceedings have been initiated against others to prevent them from aiding or abetting anti-national activities,” they added.

