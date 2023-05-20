Haryana police conduct 12 raids at hideouts of wanted criminal

In a bid to apprehend 12 “most-wanted” criminals, the police conducted raids in as many villages in Nuh, but no arrests were made, said the police on Saturday. The special operation was carried out on Friday to arrest the criminals.

Nuh superintendent of police Varun Singla said the raids were conducted in three villages each in the Punhana police station area and Ferozepur Jhirka police station area; two each in the Bichhor police station area and in the Tauru police station area; and one each in the Rojka Meo police station area and the Nagina police station area.

These were the places from “where the most-wanted criminals had to be nabbed,” he said.

“Our police personnel were ready to deal with any situation but no one was found at their homes and places, while teams seized some important documents from their homes during the search. The most-wanted criminals will be arrested soon,” said Singla.

