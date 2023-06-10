Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police rescue 250 tourists stuck on Gulmarg mountain

Police rescue 250 tourists stuck on Gulmarg mountain

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 10, 2023 12:42 AM IST

As many as 250 tourists stuck overnight on a mountain at Gulmarg in North Kashmir were rescued by police

As many as 250 tourists stuck overnight on a mountain, around 12,300 feet above sea level, at Gulmarg in North Kashmir were rescued by police, officials said on Friday. They said that the tourists, on a visit to the picturesque Affarwat mountain using a cable car lift, were not able to return as the lift developed a snag.

The tourists, on a visit to the picturesque Affarwat mountain using a cable car lift, were not able to return as the lift developed a snag. (HT Photo)
The tourists, on a visit to the picturesque Affarwat mountain using a cable car lift, were not able to return as the lift developed a snag. (HT Photo)

“Baramulla Police today rescued nearly 250 tourists who went for Gondola ride to Phase-II at Affarwat Gulmarg. While on their return to Gondola base, the tourists got stuck due to technical glitches in the cable car operations, “ said a police spokesperson.

He said that after getting the information, a police rescue teams led by station house officer Irshad Ahmad with the assistance of staff of Gondola Car Corporation came to rescue of the tourists. “After strenuous overnight efforts, they rescued the stranded tourists and brought them back to Gulmarg base safely,” he said. The police also released a video of tourists expressing their gratitude and saluting the rescue team.

The Gulmarg or meadow of flowers is a major destination for tourists, both national and international, owing to its cup shaped valley with virgin peaks, dry curry powder snow and meadows. Gondola in Gulmarg is one of Asia’s largest and highest cable cars ringed by pine forests and mountain peaks in Gulmarg. It has two phases. The first phase takes a person to Kongdori at a height of 8,530-feet, while the second phase soars to Affarwat at a height of 12,293-feet. In 2022, a whopping 26.73-lakh tourists visited Kashmir, the highest ever in its history. Out of this, 15.42-lakh made it to Gulmarg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rescue gulmarg mountain + 1 more
rescue gulmarg mountain
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out