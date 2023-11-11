The Railway Police of Ludhiana on Friday rescued the 3-month-old toddler from Kapurthala, a day after he went missing from the railway station here. Police rescue missing infant, arrest Kaputhala couple

The police have apprehended a couple in connection with the case. The child has been reunited with his parents.

The accused have been identified as Jatinder, a mason, and his wife Poonam, both residents of Kapurthala.

According to police, the couple had been residing in the city for the past decade, but their motive behind the abduction remains unclear as they have been giving inconsistent statements to the police.

Superintendent of police (SP, GRP) Balram Rana said the accused initially claimed that they had taken the child to fulfill their sister’s desire to have a baby. However, they later changed their statement, leaving the authorities puzzled about the true reason behind the abduction.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the GRP Ludhiana, said that prompt action was initiated after the child’s parents lodged a complaint. The police scanned the footage from the CCTV cameras that captured the moment the accused boarded an auto-rickshaw. Further investigation revealed that the auto-rickshaw dropped the accused at the interstate bus terminal.

The police tracked the movements of the accused and finally apprehended them in Kapurthala. The accused traveled from the bus terminal to Jalandhar bypass and then boarded a bus for Jalandhar. From there, they took another bus to reach Kapurthala, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 363 and 365 of the IPC.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!