Police seize 40L from car in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana rural police on Wednesday seized unaccounted cash worth ₹40.25 lakh from a car, while the occupants of the car managed to escape the spot leaving the vehicle behind after seeing the police party near Sidhwan Bet Road. The car sped away after breaking a police checkpost at Tehsil Chowk in Jagraon city. (HT Photo)

As per information, a naka was laid by Jagraon city police. A team led by sub-inspector Surinder Singh with police personnel were checking the movement of anti-social elements. The police signaled a Hyundai Verna car to stop. Instead of stopping there, the driver tried to escape.

The police gave them a chase, following which the occupants escaped after leaving the car on Sidhwan Bet Road. When frisked, the police recovered ₹40.25 lakh from the car.

The police have intimated the income tax department for further action in this case. The occupants of the car have been identified as Jatish Grover of Mohalla Budhwas of Ferozepur, Yogesh Kumar of Ram Das Nagar and Rohit Sethi of Ferozepur.