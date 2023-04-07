Drugs worth 70 crore recovered in Kashmir, 3 held

Security forces recovered narcotics worth about ₹ 70 crore near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested three persons in the case, police said on Friday. The police also seized ₹11,82,500 from the possession of the accused. The two accused, who are cross-border narco smugglers, are identified as Sajjad Badana and Zaheer Tanch of Karnah, Kupwara, Kashmir. (Getty images)

The two accused, who are cross-border narco smugglers, are identified as Sajjad Badana and Zaheer Tanch of Karnah, Kupwara. As per the sources, the third accused is from Amrohi and is believed to be the kingpin of the racket. However, police are tight-lipped about the arrest of third person in this racket.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered at Rajbagh police station.

The police have launched a massive drive against the drug smugglers in J&K, especially in the villages close to the LoC in Uri and Tanghdar sectors.

A senior police officer said the focus has now turned towards narco terror networks, especially the people behind ferrying drugs from villages close the LoC to different parts of the valley. Officials said many people are involved in ferrying of drugs from the villages close to the LoC to Srinagar and other parts of the country. “We have recovered dozens of drug consignments from people living close to the LoC especially in Uri and Tanghdar, said a police official.

There is a big network operating and police is trying to expose all those people involved in getting drugs to the valley from across the LoC and international border,” the officer added.