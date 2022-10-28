Police use mild lathi charge to disperse striking sanitation workers in Hisar

: Police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse striking sanitation workers in Hisar on Thursday after they injured a tractor driver by throwing stones and heaps of sand on him while he was lifting garbage from the city.

Sanitation workers across Haryana are on strike since October 19 to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

A spokesman of Hisar police said a tractor driver along with some persons came to lift garbage from Kamri road in the city.

“The sanitation workers reached there and threw some stones and sand on the tractor driver and he sustained injuries. Some of the workers also tried to attack him. After getting the news, police reached and dispersed the crowd,” the spokesman added.

The strike of the municipal employees, including sanitation staff, was initially announced for two days- October 19 and 20. However, the employees extended their strike as their demands were not met.

Naresh Kumar Shastri, president of the nagarpalika karmchari sangh, Haryana, said nearly 40,000 workers working in 57 municipal committees, 22 municipal councils and 11 municipal corporations of Haryana were on strike.

“The workers are protesting against the non-payment of their salaries for several months and to get the services of contractual employees regularised. We will continue our strike until our demands are not met,” he added.