Political rival shoots councillor’s father-in-law in Haryana’s Sonepat

The father-in-law of a Ganaur councillor was allegedly shot dead by former vice-chairman of Ganaur municipal committee Sunil Lambu, in Sonepat district on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday. Police at the crime spot i n Sonepat on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The victim, Ram Karan Sharma, was headed to attend a wedding function along with his wife and daughter-in-law Sonia Sharma, who is a councillor from ward number 12, when the incident occurred. The accused intercepted their car near SDH hospital in Ganaur and opened fire at Ram Karan. Victim Ram Karan Sharma was a cricket coach and had also played for Haryana in the Ranji trophy in 1985-86. The victim retired from a Delhi government job in 2020

“He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. The murder seems to be an outcome of an enmity between accused Sunil Lambu and Sharma’s family related to the municipality election. Both families have been at loggerheads since the last election. Ram Karan had lodged a complaint against Lambu for issuing death threats to him,” a police spokesman said in Sonepat.

The forensic science laboratory team had collected evidence from the spot and recorded the statement of the victim’s family members.

Sunil Lambu and others were booked for murder and under the Arms Act. Investigation is underway and a hunt is on for the absconding accused.

The police spokesman said that the accused man’s wife had lost the councillor election against the daughter in-law of the victim and since then the former has a grudge against Ram Karan and his family.

Ram Karan’s daughter-in-law Sonia Sharma said that the accused Lambu had fired three shots at her father-in-law and then the attacker fled from the spot.