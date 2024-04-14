Politicians throng Dera Sachkhand Ballan on Baisakhi

With elections around the corner, politicians across party lines thronged the Dera Sachkhand Ballan to celebrate Baisakhi on Saturday. Dera Sachkhand Ballan

From BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku to Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi, accompanied by Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli and other party leaders, paid obeisance at the sect.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Pawan Kumar Tinu was also among the visitors. Amid speculations that Tinu may join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said, “You will come to know at right time so keep guessing till then or ask AAP.”

Situated in Ballan village, 8 km away from Jalandhar, Dera Sachakhand Ballan has never shown any political tilt but is considered to have a strong political clout due to its association with Dalits, especially with Ravidassia community who have a strong presence in the Doaba region.