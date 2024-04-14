 Politicians throng Dera Sachkhand Ballan on Baisakhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Politicians throng Dera Sachkhand Ballan on Baisakhi

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 14, 2024 08:20 AM IST

From BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku to Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi, accompanied by Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli and other party leaders, paid obeisance at the sect

With elections around the corner, politicians across party lines thronged the Dera Sachkhand Ballan to celebrate Baisakhi on Saturday.

Dera Sachkhand Ballan
Dera Sachkhand Ballan

From BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku to Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi, accompanied by Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli and other party leaders, paid obeisance at the sect.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Pawan Kumar Tinu was also among the visitors. Amid speculations that Tinu may join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said, “You will come to know at right time so keep guessing till then or ask AAP.”

Situated in Ballan village, 8 km away from Jalandhar, Dera Sachakhand Ballan has never shown any political tilt but is considered to have a strong political clout due to its association with Dalits, especially with Ravidassia community who have a strong presence in the Doaba region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Politicians throng Dera Sachkhand Ballan on Baisakhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On